/‘Deal will be signed or…’: Trump warns Iran should re-enter nuclear negotiations ‘before it’s too late’

US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed his confidence that Iran would eventually sign a nuclear deal, warning that the US will be “doing something” once he leaves the G7 summit. He did not specify what possible actions the US plans to take.

He made the comments while talking to reporters as he met with the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the summit in Canada.

“I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen. But a deal will be signed,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth announced that the US is reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East to enhance its “defensive posture”.

“Over the weekend, I directed the deployment of additional capabilities to the United States Central Command Area of Responsibility,” Hegseth posted on X. “Protecting US forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region.”

Trump also said that Iran was not winning its conflict with Israel and should re-enter negotiations “before it's too late”.

“They have to make a deal, and it's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late,” Trump told reporters at a G7 summit in Canada.

He reiterated Washington’s support for Israel, adding, “We’ve always supported Israel and Israel is doing very well here.”

The conflict between Israel and Iran has taken the centre stage at the Group of Seven Summit as the military operation between the two Middle Eastern nations enters a fourth day.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated that efforts to de-escalate the ongoing military actions between Israel and Iran.

“We have to find a way to de-escalate the situation, notwithstanding the concerns that we all have about the nuclear program,” Starmer told British broadcaster Sky News. “Notwithstanding, we all accept Israel's right to self-defense, of course. But there must be de-escalation and that will be the central focus of much of the discussion today.”