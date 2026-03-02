/'Could be bit higher': Is US hiding real casualties in Iran operation? Trump's warns of more deaths in 'four weeks or so'

US President Donald Trump has said that the ongoing attack on Iran by America and Israel may continue for four weeks, while also warning that there could be more American casualties. So far, three American service members have been killed and five others were seriously wounded. Trump made the statement in separate interviews reported by the Daily Mail and The New York Times (NYT). Trump monitored the operation on Iran from Florida with Secretary of State Marco Rubio by his side, while US Vice President JD Vance was at the White House during the operation. The POTUS spoke to media outlets on call after returning to Washington on Sunday (Mar 1).

It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It's always been about a four-week process so - as strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks - or less," the Daily Mail quoted Trump as saying. In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump said, “We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is. Likely be more, but we'll do everything possible where that won't be the case.” In a separate byte to The New York Times, Trump also hinted that the US casualties could be more than his administration expects. "Three is three too many as far as I’m concerned…If you look at projections, they do projections … it could be quite a bit higher than that.”

Amid ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel, Trump has also hinted at renewed talks with Iran while Iranian Foreign Minister slammed him for the timing of the strikes amid ongoing negotiations. Meanwhile, Khamenei's top aide and Iran's security chief Ali Larijani ruled out any scope of future talks with the US.

What we know about Israel-US war with Iran?