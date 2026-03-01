/IRGC, Iranian military to side with Trump after 'immunity' offer? What we know

After announcing the death of Iran's most powerful leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Feb 28) said that he will offer immunity to members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its military and police forces “for now.” He claimed that many members of IRGC have decided not to fight for the regime. He said that he would hope that these members merge with those against the regime, calling them “Iranian patriots.” In a warning to IRGC and military, Trump said that they would face death if they continue to fight for the regime. At a time when Iran lost its most powerful person and amid calls of regime change, Trump's offer might be tempting for few, but at large, IRGC has vowed revenge and warned of “terrifying attacks at US bases.”

“We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us…As I said last night, ‘Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death! Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post.

Khamenei killed in Iran-US strike

In the intervening night of Feb 28-Mar 1, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is dead. Trump took to Truth Social and described Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in history," adding that he and his team was not able to escape as they were unable to avoid Israel and America's “intelligence and highly sophisticated tracking systems.” Iranian media later confirmed Khamenei's death, with IRGC saying that it will be launch the “most ferocious” operation in history against Israel and US bases. US President Donald Trump issued yet another threat saying that if Iran resorts to retaliatory attacks, they will be met with a “force never seen before.”

This comes after the United States and Israel bombed several areas in Iran, including the capital, Tehran, in what they described as "preemptive attack." The operation was named Operation Lion's Roar by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US. In retaliation, Iran bombed several US bases and top sites in the neighbourhood including UAE and Bahrain. The situation is still developing with Israel announcing fresh attack on Iran’s ballistic missile launchers, air defense systems.