/'Complete demolition by 12:00': Trump's stark warning to Iran, says 'every bridge, power plant will be out of business'

US President Donald Trump on Monday (April 6) warned that the US has a plan to destroy Iran’s infrastructure if a ceasefire is not reached, saying, "We have a plan where every bridge, every power plant in Iran will be out of business… complete demolition by 12:00." He emphasized he does not want to proceed, noting it could take Iran “100 years to rebuild.” Trump also proposed that the United States, rather than Iran, should control tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. “What about us charging tolls?” he said, adding, “I’d rather do that than let them have them.” Iran recently introduced its own toll system for tankers transiting the strait, asserting its sovereign authority over the route.

Addressing the ongoing conflict, Trump declined to clarify whether tensions are easing or escalating, saying, “I can’t tell you, it depends on what they do. This is a critical period.” He also referenced a deadline for reopening the waterway, saying, “They have a period of, well, ‘til tomorrow at 8:00. I gave them an extension.”

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Trump also said that Iran is actively engaging in negotiations aimed at potentially ending the conflict. “I can’t talk about a ceasefire, but I can tell you that we have an active, willing participant on the other side. They would like to be able to make a deal. I can’t say any more than that,” the president said.