/'Can't handle truth': Trump aide Navarro slams India again over Russian oil imports

Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for US President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro on Friday (Sep 5) again hit out at India for its oil imports from Russia. He accused New Delhi of profiteering from Russian oil and alleged that tariffs imposed by India cost "Americans' jobs".

“FACTS: India highest tariffs costs US jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins”, said Navarro in a post on X.

The remarks by Navarro slamming India comes after an article in the Washington post said that the inflammatory language used by the White House towards New Delhi is worsening relations between both the countries.

From calling India a "laundromat for the Kremlin", to the castiest jibes such as "Brahmins are profiteering" from the conflict in Russia, Navarro, in recent times, has repeatedly attacked India for its Russian oil imports and tariffs imposed on American goods.

"India is helping feed the Russian war machine. I mean Modi's war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi,' Navarro, had said in an interview to Bloomberg Television last week.

The claims were denied by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who called them "inaccurate and misleading statements."

"We have seen the inaccurate and misleading statements made by Navarro, and obviously, we reject them," said Jaiswal in a press briefing on Friday.