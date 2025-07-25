/‘Brewing stronger ties’: Modi and Starmer bond over ‘Chai Pe Charcha’, cricket and football at Chequers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, shared some candid moments after the signing of the Free Trade Agreement and were seen relishing a cup of tea at Chequers, the British PM’s country residence, on Thursday. “Chai Pe Charcha with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers... brewing stronger India-UK ties,” Modi wrote, sharing two pictures on X. In the images, a young man dressed in a traditional Indian kurta is seen pouring tea from a kettle into a paper cup. “From one chaiwala to another,” joked the tea vendor, drawing laughter from Modi, whose father sold tea at a railway station.

Modi and Starmer later interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs and the PM gifted the players a bat signed by Indian cricket team that won the T20 World Cup.

Sharing glimpses of his interaction with the players, PM Modi said on X, “India and the UK are connected by a shared passion for cricket. At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs. Great to see sport fostering people-to-people ties between our nations. Also gave my young friends a bat signed by the Indian cricket team which won the T20 World Cup.”

The two leaders also posed with the Premier League trophy. PM also shared this picture on X and wrote, “Football is widely admired among India’s youth and several football clubs based in the UK are very popular in India.”

Both PMs also interacted with business leaders at the venue, noting that the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has opened up new avenues for trade and investment.

“Interacted with business leaders at Chequers. The signing of the India-UK CETA has opened up new avenues for trade and investment. It marks a pivotal step in strengthening our economic partnership,” PM Modi posted on X.

The two leaders also witnessed an exhibition that featured flagship products and innovations from India and the UK. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I saw an exhibition which gave a glimpse of the strong economic linkages between India and the UK. With the signing of CETA, these linkages will rise manifold.”

Modi expressed gratitude to PM Starmer for the warm welcome at Chequers.

“Thankful to PM Keir Starmer for the warm welcome at Chequers. Our discussions reflect a shared commitment to deepen India-UK ties across sectors,” Modi posted on X.

India, UK ink Free Trade Agreement

The FTA, signed by India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds, is expected to boost bilateral trade by around $34 billion annually.

Calling it a “historic day” for India-UK relations, Modi said the agreement would increase Indian exports in sectors like textiles, footwear, gems, jewellery and seafood, and enable Indian consumers to access British products like medical devices and aerospace components more affordably.

He added that the deal would “create new job opportunities" and benefit “India’s youth, farmers, fishermen, and MSMEs."