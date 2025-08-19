/'Betrayed and abandoned Israel': Netanyahu slams Australian PM, calls him a 'weak politician'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (August 19) in a post on X, slammed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, calling him a "weak politician".

The prime minister's office shared a post on X, saying that Israeli PM Netanyahu wrote that Albanese betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia's Jews.

"History will remember Albanese for what he is: A weak politician, who betrayed Israel and abandoned Australia's Jews," the PM said, according to the social media post.

This comes just a day after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced the revocation of residency visas for Australia's diplomatic representatives to the Palestinian Authority. “I also instructed the Israeli embassy in Canberra to carefully examine any official Australian visa application for entry to Israel,” he said on social media.

To this, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that revoking the diplomats' visas was an "unjustified reaction" by Israel.

“At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu Government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution,” she said in a statement.

It came after Australia decided to bar far-right Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman from visiting the country. Moreover, Canberra also banned the entry of former justice minister Ayelet Shaked and pro-Israel activist and influencer Hillel Fuld.

Notably, Australia also announced that it will recognise a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations General Assembly.