/'Baseless': India denies tankar swap deal with Iran for Strait of Hormuz passage

India has dismissed the media reports which claimed that Iran has allowed the safe passage of Indian-flagged vessels through strait of Hormuz in exchange for the release of three tankers seized by New Delhi. Iran has effectively closed the key Strait, which accounts for shipping of nearly 20 per cent of global oil supply.

Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the development, reported on Monday that Indian authorities seized these tankers, alleging that they masked or altered their identities while carrying out illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea.



The report mentioned that Indian authorities seized the tankers Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia and Stellar Ruby.

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Describing the reports as "baseless," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified during an inter-ministerial briefing that no such discussion has taken place. He further noted that the three tankers currently held off the coast of Mumbai are not Iranian-owned.

Jaiswal highlighted that India is in talks with Tehran and other nations to secure the safe transit of ships which remain stuck in the Strait.

“Many of our ships are still stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. We plan to have talks with Iran and other countries so that those vessels can be brought back home safely,” he added.



India has ramped up its diplomatic efforts in the region, especially with Tehran, to secure the supply of gas and oil through the strait. Iran has allowed only selected countries, including India, China, and Russia, as it clarified that the waterway is only closed for enemies and those supporting their aggression.

Earlier today, an Indian LPG carrier, Nanda Devi, arrived at Vadinar port in Gujarat's Jamnagar, carrying 46,500 metric tonnes of LPG for ship-to-ship transfer at the anchorage after successfully passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday evening, the Indian carrier LPG Shivalik, carrying a total of 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, arrived at Mundra Port. Of this, 20,000 MT will be unloaded at Mundra, while the remaining 26,000 MT is scheduled for Mangalore.

There are now 22 Indian-flagged vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers.