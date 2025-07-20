/'140 flights cancelled, 130 redirected': Russian airports shut down 10 times in 24 hours amid record Ukraine drone strikes

Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Russia over the weekend, forcing major airports in Moscow to shut down temporarily. Russia’s aviation authority confirmed that more than 140 flights were cancelled, and over 130 had to be redirected. The Russian defence ministry said that more than 230 drones had been intercepted since Saturday morning, including 27 over the capital. The Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, was also affected, with 45 drones downed, forcing Kaluga International Airport to close briefly.

Russia’s Association of Tour Operators said airports in Moscow were closed ten times in 24 hours due to repeated Ukrainian drone strikes. By Sunday, airport operations had returned to normal.

Civilian deaths reported as Russia strikes Ukraine

While Ukraine targeted Russian infrastructure with drones, Russia carried out air strikes across Ukraine, killing at least three people, regional officials said. Two people died in Donetsk, and a 78-year-old woman was killed in Sumy after residential buildings caught fire. Ukraine’s air force reported that it shot down 18 out of 57 Russian drones overnight. Another seven drones lost their radar signal after being jammed. Strikes were also reported in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia.

Putin signals readiness for peace, but says goals come first

In a televised interview, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin is still open to peace talks with Ukraine but insisted that Russia’s objectives must be met. “President Putin has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible. This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy,” Peskov said.

Zelensky calls for direct talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a new round of talks to restart negotiations that stalled last month. He again expressed willingness to meet Putin face-to-face, saying, “A meeting at the leadership level is needed to truly ensure peace.” Past efforts at peace negotiations have failed to reach a ceasefire but have resulted in prisoner exchanges.

Trump backs Ukraine, warns Russia with tariffs