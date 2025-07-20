/Ukraine’s missile wish list: Why does Zelensky want US Tomahawk missiles? What can Kyiv do with them, and how far can it hit?

This week, reports claiming that US President Donald Trump was considering giving Kyiv Tomahawk cruise missiles dominated the Ukrainian and US media cycle. The speculation grew when it was said Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky whether Ukraine could target Russian cities if such weapons were provided. The White House did not confirm or deny the conversation but tried to calm the growing buzz. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was “merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing.”

What makes Tomahawk missiles different?

Tomahawk cruise missiles are long-range, subsonic weapons made for precise strikes on land targets. They can fly between 1,600 and 2,500 kilometres and are known for their low-altitude travel and evasive flight paths that help avoid interception.

Each missile costs about $2 million and is produced by Raytheon. These weapons were first used in 1991 during Operation Desert Storm and remain a key part of the US military’s arsenal. The latest version can even be reprogrammed mid-flight and hover over targets before striking.

Why does Ukraine want Tomahawk missiles?

Ukraine has long been asking for Tomahawks. They were part of Zelensky’s “Victory Plan” presented to then-President Joe Biden in October 2024. Russia still has a big edge when it comes to missiles. It uses cruise systems like Kalibr and ballistic ones like Iskander to hit Ukrainian cities. Ukraine currently relies on Western systems like the Storm Shadow, which are effective but limited to about 250 kilometres in range. For deeper strikes, Ukraine uses drones like the Palianytsia, but these are not as precise or powerful.

What could Ukraine target with Tomahawks?

Tomahawks would give Ukraine the ability to hit major Russian cities like Moscow and St Petersburg with much greater force and accuracy. While Ukrainian drones have already reached Moscow, they mostly cause psychological disruption and airport closures rather than damage. Tomahawks could change that, allowing direct and powerful strikes on key sites. Another likely target would be Russian airbases such as Olenya in Murmansk Oblast, used to launch missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. These are usually out of reach for Ukraine’s current weapons. Tomahawks could help Ukraine hit them more often and more effectively.

What challenges can Ukraine face while using Tomahawks?

Ukraine faces serious difficulties in actually using Tomahawks. Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, told The Guardian on 15 July that the missiles are “not easy to use.” He explained that Tomahawks are usually launched from warships or strategic bombers, platforms Ukraine doesn’t have. Ukraine also lacks the naval set-up for sea launches. Using ground-based versions would require the US to send not only the missiles but also complex launch systems, which may not be practical right now.

Are there other options for Ukraine?