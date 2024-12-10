Islamabad

Pakistan's former intelligence chief retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been indicted on charges of "engaging in political activities," ISI's media affairs wing said on Tuesday (Dec. 10). This came four months after Pakistan's army announced the arrest of Lt Gen Hameed and Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against him. He was accused of violating the Army Act.

Hameed was nabbed from Islamabad when he was called for a meeting by a senior military official. The move was prompted by the allegations of misconduct imposed by the owner of a private housing society.

The owner of Islamabad’s Top City housing society, Ka­n­­war Moeez Khan, was instructed to seek redressal of grievances against Hameed thro­ugh relevant channels by the army, which cited a November 2023 directive from Pakistan's Supreme Court.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a press release on December 10 recalling that the process of FGCM was initiated against Lt Gen Hameed under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act on August 12.

"And in the first place, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person(s),” the press release said.

“During the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading up to multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated,” it further added.

The May 9 incident was referred to the mass protest across Pakistan last year after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on corruption charges.

“Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd) is being afforded with all legal rights as per the law," ISPR further added.

(With inputs from agencies)