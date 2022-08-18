Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: United Nations warns of 'grave' crisis amid violence

In Ukraine, the fears of a nuclear disaster are growing everyday. In focus is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, it's the largest nuclear plant in the Europe and for the last two weeks, Zaporizhzhia has been at great risk.
