Your Story: 22 nations voted in favour of UNHRC resolution against Sri Lanka

22 nations voted in favour of UNHRC resolution against Sri Lanka

Mar 23, 2021, 09.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The UN Human Rights Council in Geneva adopted a resolution against Sri Lanka's rights accord. 22 members out of 47 voted in favour of it. 11 members voted against the resolution. India was among 14 countries that abstained from voting.
