Xi Jinping plans to speak with Zelensky: WSJ Report | Chinese President eyeing Moscow visit

Beijing's approach towards the Ukraine war has centred around avoiding any direct condemnation of Russia. At the same time, china has managed to cast the U.S. As a strategic rival. As per the wall street journal, Xi Jinping plans to speak with Zelensky for the first time since Ukraine war broke out. Reuters earlier reported that the Chinese president is eyeing a Russia visit. Xi will likely speak with Zelensky after he visits Moscow. China recently published a 12-point position paper that called for urgent peace talks & a political settlement to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Last month, Zelensky expressed hopes to meet Xi Jinping, calling it important for world security. There are concerns in the west that china could step off the sidelines & begin providing arms and ammunition to Moscow. China & Russia struck a 'no limits' partnership in February of 2022. Xi has met Putin in person 39 times since becoming president, most recently in September during a summit in central Asia.