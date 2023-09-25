Writers' strike could soon end as both sides reach agreement

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
The Writers Guild of America announced Sunday night that after days of intense negotiations, the major film and television studios and striking writers had reached a tentative agreement. This move cleared the way to end the historic work stoppage that has halted production and rendered much of Hollywood immobile.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos