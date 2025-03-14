Lafayette police have released new footage showing the moment a 73-year-old man opened fire inside an Indiana laundromat, killing one person and injuring two others before taking his own life.

The shooter, Louis McGlothlin, a US Navy veteran from Lincoln, Nebraska, entered Lafayette Laundry on 5 December and immediately began firing. Surveillance video captured McGlothlin shooting and killing 35-year-old Keith Ford while wounding 32-year-old Renee Martin and 30-year-old Salvador Antonio De La Cruz Reyes.

After the attack, McGlothlin stepped outside, cleared a jammed weapon, and shot himself in the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died two days later.

Police investigating the attack found no connection between McGlothlin and the victims or the laundromat. They believe he targeted the business simply because it was open in a familiar area.

Authorities uncovered recordings in which McGlothlin spoke of a conspiracy, claiming that people in Lafayette were "controlling his mind." These videos, police said, indicated severe, undiagnosed mental health issues.

In one of the recordings, McGlothlin referred to “a cancer” in Lafayette and urged action against those he believed were manipulating him.

Police also discovered a note referencing a prior plan to commit violence. The note mentioned that McGlothlin originally intended to carry out an attack in the year 2000 but had sold his gun at the time.

On the day of the shooting, McGlothlin drove from Nebraska to Indiana, returning to his childhood hometown before carrying out the attack.

Lafayette police released the footage in response to public interest, with Sgt. Shawn Verma stating that transparency was a priority in the case.