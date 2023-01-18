World Of Africa: Somalia announces war against Al-Shabab

Somalia’s government has announced a “people’s uprising” as it seeks to pressure Al-Shabab from all angles, including financial ones. In what is being called “total war” by the government of president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, many across the Horn of Africa nation are being encouraged to stand up to the Al-Shabab extremists who have long embedded in Somali society, exploiting clan divisions and extorting millions of dollars a year from businesses and farmers in their quest to impose an Islamic caliphate.