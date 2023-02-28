World of Africa: Africa divided over Ukraine war
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, the United States and European governments have been scrutinising Africa’s reactions. Views from the continent vary, with many states taking a 'non-aligned' position. The division was revealed at the United Nations when African countries voted on the war. It is evident that African states have a cynical view of a global order whose rules seem to be determined by the West. We explain the reasons for the split in opinion.