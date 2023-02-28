World of Africa: Africa divided over Ukraine war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, the United States and European governments have been scrutinising Africa’s reactions. Views from the continent vary, with many states taking a 'non-aligned' position. The division was revealed at the United Nations when African countries voted on the war. It is evident that African states have a cynical view of a global order whose rules seem to be determined by the West. We explain the reasons for the split in opinion.