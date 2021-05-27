World Business Watch: Europe's biggest bank HSBC shrinks its presence in US

May 27, 2021, 10:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
HSBC announced that it would sell parts of its business and shut down others in the US. The mass market withdrawing is from retail banking, a long-awaited move as the lender moves forward with a focus on its largest market, Asia.
