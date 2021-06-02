World Business Watch: Brazil posts May trade surplus of $9.3 billion as exports hit historic high

Jun 02, 2021, 11:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Brazil posted a trade surplus of $9.3 billion in May as record exports for that month helped fuel the second largest overall surplus ever. It is the second-highest on record following April's $10.3 billion surpluses.
