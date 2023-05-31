World at War: Clashes between Congolese security forces and Protesters

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the biggest country in sub-Saharan Africa with an area rivaling the size of continental western Europe. Political turbulence, though, is a recurrent theme in its history. A general election is due on the 20th of December when the President Felix Tshisekedi is expected to seek a second term. But political tension is on the rise with opposition complaints of delays and alleged irregularities in the voter registration drive. In addition to this, the high cost of living and heightened insecurity is turning out to be a major headache. Mohammed Saleh gets you the details