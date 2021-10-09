WION Wideangle: The world's most dangerous volcanoes

Oct 09, 2021, 02:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Spain's #LaPalma volcano could last up to November Philippines' #TaalVolcano ejecting an all-time high level of sulphur dioxide Volcanic eruption in #Iceland is now the longest in half a century Which are 'The World's Most Dangerous Volcanoes?'
