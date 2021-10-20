WION tracks Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar's 5-day Israel visit

Oct 20, 2021, 09:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar is in Israel for a 5-day visit. His visit is crucial on several accounts including the key diplomatic events. WION's correspondent Jodie Cohen brings you the shared history between the two nations.
