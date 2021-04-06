WION Sports: Countdown to IPL 2021

India's Cricketing Carnival, the Indian Premier League or the Ipl gets underway this Friday with the tournament returning to Indian shores for a first-ever attempt at a cluster-caravan format. The Rebranded Punjab Kings have made some smart buys at the Player Auction to rectify gaps in the Squad that cost the team a playoff berth last season. The franchise's Head of Cricket Operations and Former Indian Captain Anil Kumble opened up on life within the bio bubble, a welcome selection headache and much more in an exclusive conversation with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.