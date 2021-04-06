WION Sports: Countdown to IPL 2021

Apr 06, 2021, 09.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's Cricketing Carnival, the Indian Premier League or the Ipl gets underway this Friday with the tournament returning to Indian shores for a first-ever attempt at a cluster-caravan format. The Rebranded Punjab Kings have made some smart buys at the Player Auction to rectify gaps in the Squad that cost the team a playoff berth last season. The franchise's Head of Cricket Operations and Former Indian Captain Anil Kumble opened up on life within the bio bubble, a welcome selection headache and much more in an exclusive conversation with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.
