WION Fineprint: Ukraine football season kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

Published: Aug 23, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 played out a 0-0 draw in Kyiv’s empty Olympic Stadium as competitive football returned to war-torn Ukraine. Molly Gambhir tells you how the sport has become a symbol of hope for the country.
Read in App