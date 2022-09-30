WION Fineprint: Protests shine a spotlight on Iran's morality police

Published: Sep 30, 2022, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran's morality police in Tehran has ignited nationwide anger. Here are some facts about the morality police, known as the Gashte Ershad, that have now disappeared from the streets of Iran.
