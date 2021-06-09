WION Exclusive: Human skills to be required more in future jobs says Insights lead, WEF

Jun 09, 2021, 12:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
What are the new technologies that will emerge in the post-Coronavirus world and what will be the job scenario future? Insights lead of World Economic Forum (WEF), Vesselina Stefanova Ratcheva speaks exclusively to WION on these issues.
