WION Edit: Have international watchdogs failed to call out Pak? | Gravitas

Jan 28, 2020, 11.40 PM(IST)
A 2015 report says 1,000 girls in Pakistan are forced to convert to Islam every year. With minorities facing constant persecution in Pakistan - Are international watchdogs turning a blind eye? WION's Palki gets you in the WION Edit.