World leaders gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum 2020 to work towards a cohesive and sustainable world. Climate activists and protestors took to the streets in Davos after US President Donald Trump delivered his keynote address. Commerce and Industry Minister of India Piyush Goyal spoke at 50th World Economic Forum. Piyush Goyal said that India won't engage with Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) unless there is greater transparency.