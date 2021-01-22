WION Dispatch: Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei posts Trump-like golfer image

Jan 22, 2021, 07.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Twitter account of Iran's Supreme Leader on Friday carried the image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone, vowing revenge over the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone attack.
Read in App