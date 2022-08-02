WION Dispatch: Ex-Pak PM Abbasi accused of taking bribe from Indian firm

Published: Aug 02, 2022, 08:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has accused former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of taking a bribe from an Indian company when he was the Petroleum Minister in the cabinet of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.
