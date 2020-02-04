Overnight there has been a massive hike in the death toll of the deadly coronavirus. Around 425 people have lost their lives around the world and 62 new deaths were reported in China and all the casualties were reported in the Hubei province. WHO has warned all the countries dealing with the coronavirus outbreak by preparing and not by panicking. At a press briefing in Geneva, the Director of 'Global Infections' elaborated about the global collaboration of WHO and Google to narrow down all the information regarding the coronavirus, to avoid the spread of misinformation on the internet.