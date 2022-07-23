WION Climate Tracker | US: Heat to persist through weekend | Central east coast put under alert

Published: Jul 23, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
For North America it has already been a historic week in terms of topping the heat records and the bad news is this heat is expected to persist through the weekend. More than 85 percent of the population bracing for tough heat through next week
