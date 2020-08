London 2012 was India's most successful Olympics with India's sports persons winning a record haul of 6 medals. Indian Shooting's rich legacy at the Olympics continued with Gagan Narang overcoming personal turmoil to end his wait for that treasured spot on the podium and Vijay Kumar winning Silver in Rapid Fire pistol. Joydeep Karmakar stunned the top names in Prone as he finished 4th and narrowly missed out on a medal.