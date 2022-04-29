Will Twitter be better under Elon Musk?

Published: Apr 29, 2022, 01:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Will Twitter be better under its new owner Elon Musk? Will it allow more free speech or will it be more profitable? WION discusses all this with Mr Manish Maheshwari, Founder and CEO of Invact Metaversity.
