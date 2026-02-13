/Will Trump Back Ukraine as Russia Intensifies Attacks?

Russian forces have continued targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, cutting heating to thousands of buildings in the capital Kyiv and contributing to widespread disruptions amid one of the coldest winters in years. In the latest attack, Russian strikes early Thursday damaged heat-generating facilities in Kyiv, leaving nearly 2,600 residential buildings without heating and plunging many residents into hardship. At the same time, two people were killed in eastern Ukraine, including in the town of Lozova, during broader strikes that also damaged power infrastructure in other regions. Moscow’s campaign against Ukraine’s energy system is part of a sustained effort that has repeatedly cut electricity and heating services across major population centres during freezing conditions.