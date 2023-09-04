'Will Pardon Trump If...' Vivek Ramaswamy's big statement ahead of 2024 US Presidential election

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
The 2024 US Presidential Election race is heating up. Presidential candidates are exchanging satirical remarks against each other. In a recent move, Indian-origin tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy targeted Donald Trump.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos