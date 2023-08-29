Why are scientists leaving Elon Musk's 'X' platform?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Scientists have started leaving Elon Musk's X since it's rebranding from Twitter. They used Twitter to promote their work connect with peers and share insights. Now from 9200 respondents of Nature's survey, almost half had limited using X in last 6 month.

