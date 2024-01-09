videos
Who will be the next Prime Minister of France?
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 09, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday ahead of expected reshuffle, the shake-up comes after a year marred by political crisis. Watch to know more!
