White men should have a Black slave': Tory leader caught making racist comments in leaked audio clip

In a video that has surfaced online, Andrew Edwards, a County councillor and former magistrate in Pembrokeshire, Wales, is charged with suggesting that Black people are of "lower class" than white people. The reported statement that "all white men should have a Black slave" was made by a Conservative politician is the subject of an investigation for racial remarks. Mr. Edwards has requested the Public Services Ombudsman's assistance. The Pembrokeshire County Council's Conservative group stated that it was looking into the claims, but Mr. Edwards, a school governor as well, has not been suspended.