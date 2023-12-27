WFI Body under Sanjay Singh suspended over 'Disregard of Sports Code'

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday (Dec 27) appointed a three-member committee to run the operations of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after its new body was suspended by the Sports Ministry. The new body of the WFI came into power on December 21 when Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan was elected as the president. However, the Sports Ministry of India then suspended the newly elected body on the grounds of a hasty announcement on Sunday.