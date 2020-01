Harvey Weinstein, 66, the most public figure associated with the #MeToo movement has finally been punished. The media mogul has been charged with rape and other sex crimes, for which he could face up to 28 years in prison. A district court has charged Weinstein with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013. #Weinstein #WeinsteinInPrison #HarveyWeinstein #MeToo