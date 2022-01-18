Wealth of world’s 10 richest men doubled during Covid pandemic: Report

The fortune of the world’s 10 wealthiest men doubled during the Covid pandemic, as per a report. During the first two years of Covid, poverty and inequality soared, Oxfam report said. These men’s wealth jumped from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion, an average rate of $1.3 billion/day. Oxfam said the fortune of the wealthiest men rose more during the pandemic than it did in the last 14 years. The Oxfam report said inequality is contributing to the death of 21,000 people every day. Oxfam report added that pandemic has plunged 160 million people into poverty.