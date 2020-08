When he was sent to Darwin to "man the radar" in 1942, Lindsay Dufty was just an 18-year-old soldier. Shortly after he arrived, 240 Japanese aircraft bombed the port city in two raids on February 19, killing 240 civilians as well as Australian and U.S. service personnel. The Japanese sank eight ships in the harbour, according to Australian government records. Dufty, now 97, remembers seeing the Japanese pilots' faces as they bombed the city, the first ever enemy attack over Australian soil.