War of words between Israel and Hezbollah | The West Asia Post

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
This week, in 2006, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel ended their month-long war. Called the second Lebanese war, it devastated parts of Southern Lebanon. Over 1300 people were killed, most of them innocent Lebanese citizens. But the war marked something else as well. It was the first time an Arab militia fought Israel to a standstill. 17 years later, tensions have once again flared up between Hezbollah and Israel. Ghadi francis gets you more

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos