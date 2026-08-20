/Vande Mataram row: Amit Shah slams Congress over two-stanza national song stand

A political storm has erupted after Congress reaffirmed it will stick to its 1937 resolution, singing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at party functions, even as the Centre now mandates the complete version at official events. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the decision "anti-national," accusing Congress of reviving "appeasement politics" that he claims paved the way for Partition. BJP chief Nitin Nabin went further, branding Congress the "new Muslim League" and saying it had "formalised its insult into a resolution."