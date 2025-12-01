/US-Venezuela: Trump Confirms Conversation With Maduro Amid Rising Tensions

Published: Dec 01, 2025, 09:02 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 09:02 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, raising global attention amid ongoing tensions in the region. While details of the conversation remain undisclosed, Trump described the call as “yes” when asked about it, hinting at the possibility of diplomatic engagement. This comes after Trump made statements about closing Venezuelan airspace, sparking confusion and concern over potential military action.