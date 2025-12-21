/US-Venezuela Tensions: US Forces Stop Venezuelan Oil Tanker Amid Trump Pressure Campaign

Venezuela on Saturday (Dec 20) slammed the seizure of an oil tanker by the US as “theft and kidnapping”. This comes after the United States forces earlier “apprehended” an oil tanker off Venezuela, as announced by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The incident marks the second in two weeks that US forces have intercepted a tanker in the region. Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a blockade of “sanctioned oil vessels” heading to and leaving Venezuela.