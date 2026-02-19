/US State Dept Plans Freedom.gov Portal To Bypass Censorship, Could Strain US-EU Ties | WION

The US State Department is developing an online portal called Freedom.gov that would allow users in Europe and elsewhere to access content banned by their governments, including alleged hate speech and terrorist propaganda. Sources say the initiative could use VPN-like technology to make traffic appear to originate in the United States and would not track user activity. While Washington frames the project as promoting digital freedom, it has drawn concern from some State Department officials and could heighten tensions with European allies who view it as contradicting local content laws and regulatory frameworks. The portal’s launch was delayed after it was expected to debut at the Munich Security Conference.