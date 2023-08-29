US, South Korea begin military drills, hundreds of soldiers mobilised for drills | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Joint maritime infiltration training was conducted by South Korea and the US. About hundreds of US and South Korean soldiers were mobilised for the drills of South Korea's coast in Yangyang county.

